Horford (toe) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with Phoenix.

Horford sat out Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Jazz with a left big toe sprain, but his absence likely had more to do with the game being the second leg of a back-to-back set rather than due to concern about the injury. He'll be back in action Thursday, and he should start and handle an elevated workload as the Celtics' top center with Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) set to miss a fourth straight game.