Horford (toe) is off the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Horford is slated to return to game action after missing Monday's win over the Kings due to a left big toe sprain. However, Monday's absence was likely just a day of rest during the second leg of a back-to-back set, as the veteran big man has yet to suit up in both halves of a back-to-back this season. Over his last five outings (all starts), Horford has averaged 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 31.0 minutes per game.