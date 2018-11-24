Celtics' Al Horford: Off injury report
Horford (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Due to left knee soreness, Horford was unavailable Friday against the Hawks. Things seem to have cleared up, and he will play and presumably start against Dallas.
