Horford (toe) is available for Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Boston's previous two contests due to a sprained left toe. Horford is averaging 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.