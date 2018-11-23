Celtics' Al Horford: Officially out Friday
Horford has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
As expected, Horford will not play in Friday's game in Atlanta due to soreness in his left knee, but head coach Brad Stevens did say there is a chance the big man returns Saturday. The Celtics have not officially announced what starting lineup they will roll out in his absence, but the most likely outcome appears to be Gordon Hayward returning to the starting five with Jayson Tatum serving as the four-man. Both Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis could also be in line for extended minutes off the bench in Atlanta.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.