Celtics' Al Horford: Officially out Friday

Horford has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, Horford will not play in Friday's game in Atlanta due to soreness in his left knee, but head coach Brad Stevens did say there is a chance the big man returns Saturday. The Celtics have not officially announced what starting lineup they will roll out in his absence, but the most likely outcome appears to be Gordon Hayward returning to the starting five with Jayson Tatum serving as the four-man. Both Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis could also be in line for extended minutes off the bench in Atlanta.