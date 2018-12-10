Celtics' Al Horford: Officially ruled out

Horford (knee) has officially been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pelicans and, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, he's dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

The big man was initially deemed doubtful, then ruled out, then moved back to doubtful, but the team has now officially confirmed that he'll miss a second straight game. With Aron Baynes also out, look for Daniel Theis and perhaps rookie Robert Williams to pick up increased minutes at center against a Pelicans team with a formidable front line. At this point, it's unclear if Horford stands to miss more time beyond Monday, but Brad Stevens did note that Horford has been playing through the tendinitis for "some time," so it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.