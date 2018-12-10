Celtics' Al Horford: Officially ruled out
Horford (knee) has officially been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pelicans and, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, he's dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.
The big man was initially deemed doubtful, then ruled out, then moved back to doubtful, but the team has now officially confirmed that he'll miss a second straight game. With Aron Baynes also out, look for Daniel Theis and perhaps rookie Robert Williams to pick up increased minutes at center against a Pelicans team with a formidable front line. At this point, it's unclear if Horford stands to miss more time beyond Monday, but Brad Stevens did note that Horford has been playing through the tendinitis for "some time," so it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the week progresses.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...