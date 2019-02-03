Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of double-double

Horford amassed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.

Horford matched his season high in assists while contributing in every category. He wasn't very active on the boards, but overall it was a quality showing for the 32-year-old big man. Horford went through some rough patches this season. However, he seems to have gotten back on track lately, as January was by far his best month of the current campaign -- and it looks like he's carrying that momentum into February. Moreover, he has made 46-of-77 field goal attempts (64.8 percent) across his last six appearances.