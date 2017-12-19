Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double in Monday's win

Horford supplied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 112-111 win over the Pacers.

Record another efficient, all-around victory for Big Al, who is clearly blossoming during his second year in coach Brad Stevens' system. Having new point guard Kyrie Irving by his side helps, too, as the two stars clearly play well together. Through 33 games, Horford is experiencing career highs with 5.5 assists and 1.5 made threes per game. Big Al is shooting 53 percent from the field and is gathering 1.1 more rebounds per game than last season. Horford and his teammates now travel home to face the Heat on Wednesday. Miami will be without center Hassan Whiteside (knee), which means Horford will face former Celtic Kelly Olynyk for the bulk of the contest.