Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double

Horford finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Hawks.

Horford has been rebounding much better this season, never having slipped below six boards on any given night. Last year, he averaged just 6.8 rebounds per contest. He's also continued to pass well, making him a low-profile triple-double threat.