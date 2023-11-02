Horford posted five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 home win over the Pacers.

Big Al's services were generally not needed during Wednesday's blow out win. The 37-year-old, who has come off the bench in all four Boston contests, was able to enjoy most of Wednesday's victory from the bench. The Celtics are making an effort to reduce Horford's minutes. The off-season addition of Kristaps Porzingis clearly empowers coach Joe Mazzulla to reduce Horford's time on the court. The C's now travel to Brooklyn for a Saturday night match-up. Should Nets center Nic Claxton (ankle) remain injured, Horford might once again play only minor minutes.