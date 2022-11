Horford has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Charlotte due to low-back stiffness.

Horford will sit out the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Monday due to low-back stiffness. The veteran's absence can likely be attributed to rest, so expect Horford to return to action Wednesday against Miami. In his absence, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, Blake Griffin and Grant Williams are candidates for increased roles.