Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Monday vs. 76ers

Horford will sit out Monday's preseason matchup with the 76ers for rest, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Horford joins both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving on the sidelines for rest, while Marcus Morris will also sit out as he continues to get acclimated to his new team. That being said, Horford will likely be back in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Hornets, in what will be a final tune-up prior to the highly-anticipated opener against the Cavaliers on Oct. 17.