Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Wednesday

Horford is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Nets for rest purposes.

With the Celtics locked into the second seed, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that coach Brad Stevens will opt to sit Horford until the postseason. In his stead, Marcus Morris and Greg Monroe should see extra run.

