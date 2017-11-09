Celtics' Al Horford: Out Friday vs. Hornets

Horford (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, general manager Danny Ainge said Horford's concussion isn't as bad as the one that sidelined him nine games last season, though it appears Horford is still set to miss some time. Friday will mark his second straight absence and it remains unclear if Horford will be cleared for Sunday's tilt with the Raptors either. In the meantime, look for Aron Baynes to pick up another start at center after posting an impressive 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in relief on Wednesday.