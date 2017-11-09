Celtics' Al Horford: Out Friday vs. Hornets
Horford (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
According to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, general manager Danny Ainge said Horford's concussion isn't as bad as the one that sidelined him nine games last season, though it appears Horford is still set to miss some time. Friday will mark his second straight absence and it remains unclear if Horford will be cleared for Sunday's tilt with the Raptors either. In the meantime, look for Aron Baynes to pick up another start at center after posting an impressive 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in relief on Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday with concussion•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes off for 27 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...