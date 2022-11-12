Horford is out Saturday at Detroit due to low back stiffness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Horford is sitting out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Blake Griffin, Noah Vonleh and Luke Kornet are all candidates to see extra minutes.
