Celtics' Al Horford: Out Sunday with sprained wrist
Horford is dealing with a right wrist sprain and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Hornets.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, but considering it's just the preseason, the Celtics are going to be as cautious as possible with Horford and hold him out. He doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season time and his next opportunity to return to action in the preseason will be Tuesday's tilt with the Cavaliers. At this point, the Celtics haven't released who will start in Horford's place, but guys like Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis or Robert Williams appear to be the most likely candidates.
