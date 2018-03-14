Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday, expected to return Friday

Horford (illness), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, is expected to return for Friday's matchup with the Magic, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Horford will be missing a second straight game Tuesday with an illness, but coach Brad Stevens indicated he expects to have his big man back Friday. Look for Horford's status to updated again following the team's next practice session, but if all goes as planned, the extra few days off for rest should give Horford a chance to get back to full strength. In the meantime, Guerschon Yabusele will pick up the start at power forward, with Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe likely seeing added minutes in the frontcourt.