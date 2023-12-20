Horford has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings for rest purposes.

As expected, Horford will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is cleared to return and will presumably start at center, but with Horford, Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Luke Kornet (hip) sidelined, Sam Hauser, Lamar Stevens, Oshae Brissett and Neemias Queta are all candidates for increased roles in Boston's frontcourt. Horford should be back in action Saturday against the Clippers.