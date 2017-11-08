Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday with concussion
Horford has entered the NBA's concussion protocol and will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Horford took a shot to the head during Monday's game and is seemingly showing signs of a possible concussion. More information on how long the injury will last should emerge within the next few days. In the meantime, however, it seems likely that reserve center Aron Baynes will be the main beneficiary of Horford's absence. Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis should also see additional run off the pine.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes off for 27 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: To start at center Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...