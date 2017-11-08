Celtics' Al Horford: Out Wednesday with concussion

Horford has entered the NBA's concussion protocol and will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

Horford took a shot to the head during Monday's game and is seemingly showing signs of a possible concussion. More information on how long the injury will last should emerge within the next few days. In the meantime, however, it seems likely that reserve center Aron Baynes will be the main beneficiary of Horford's absence. Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis should also see additional run off the pine.