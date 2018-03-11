Celtics' Al Horford: Out with illness Sunday

Horford is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Considering it's just an illness, Horford shouldn't be out for long, so there's a decent chance he's back in the lineup by Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards. In the meantime, however, look for the likes of Aron Baynes, Marcus Morris and Greg Monroe to pick up additional minutes in the frontcourt, though a replacement in the starting lineup has yet to be announced.