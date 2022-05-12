Horford finished with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Horford failed to hit a three for the first time across nine playoff games. He connected on just 33.6 percent of his triples throughout the regular season, but Horford has hit a ridiculous 51.1 percent on 5.0 attempts per game in the playoffs. Overall, he was less involved offensively Wednesday, even taking into account a highlight-worthy put-back jam. A bigger performance from Horford in Game 6 on Friday is likely.