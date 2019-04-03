Celtics' Al Horford: Playing, starting Wednesday

Horford will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Horford was hit with a probably tag Tuesday with knee soreness, but it looks like that was just precautionary. With Horford being in the starting lineup yet again Wednesday, the expectation is that the big man will be a full go in Miami. Horford just put up a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes at home against the Heat on Monday.