Celtics' Al Horford: Playing, starting Wednesday
Horford will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Horford was hit with a probably tag Tuesday with knee soreness, but it looks like that was just precautionary. With Horford being in the starting lineup yet again Wednesday, the expectation is that the big man will be a full go in Miami. Horford just put up a triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes at home against the Heat on Monday.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...