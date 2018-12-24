Celtics' Al Horford: Plays 19 minutes in return
Horford totaled 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 victory over Charlotte.
Horford returned after missing seven straight games with a knee injury, scoring 10 points in 19 minutes. He did come into the game with a minutes cap and so owners shouldn't be too worried about the limited playing time. The game was also a blowout which may have factored into his playing time. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for a Christmas day matchup with the 76ers.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...