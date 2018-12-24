Celtics' Al Horford: Plays 19 minutes in return

Horford totaled 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 victory over Charlotte.

Horford returned after missing seven straight games with a knee injury, scoring 10 points in 19 minutes. He did come into the game with a minutes cap and so owners shouldn't be too worried about the limited playing time. The game was also a blowout which may have factored into his playing time. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for a Christmas day matchup with the 76ers.