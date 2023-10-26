Horford amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the Knicks.

Big Al had not come off the bench since his 2019-20 season in Philadelphia. But at 37 years of age and with a star-studded Celtics roster, the timing feels appropriate for Horford to reduce his minutes as a reserve. He still played 26 minutes in the season debut, which led all reserves. Boston has a concerning lack of depth, so it will rely on Horford to be productive. But the Celtics could also repeat last season's policy of resting Horford on the second night of back-to-backs. The Celtics now return to Boston for their home opener Friday night versus the Heat.