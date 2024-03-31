Horford contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 104-92 victory over the Pelicans.

Horford sat out of the Celtics' overtime loss to the Hawks on Thursday due to a toe injury, but he was back in the lineup Saturday. He came off the bench after starting in each of his last seven appearances, but the five-time All-Star still managed to log 30 minutes of playing time. He's been a pseudo-starter for the Celtics this season, though with Boston close to locking up home-court advantage throughout the postseason, the team could opt to rest the veteran forward over the last games of the regular season.