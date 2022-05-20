Horford provided 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 win over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Horford returned from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and was perfect from the field en route to his eighth double-digit scoring performance of the postseason. Across 12 playoff appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36.1 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play in Game 2•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: 'Highly unlikely' to play in Game 2•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: In protocols, out Game 1•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Grabs team-high 10 boards•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win•