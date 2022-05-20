Horford provided 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 win over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford returned from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols and was perfect from the field en route to his eighth double-digit scoring performance of the postseason. Across 12 playoff appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36.1 minutes.