Horford provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 46 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime loss to New York.

The 36-year-old veteran was forced to play big minutes due to the absence of Robert Williams (hamstring) and the long two-overtime contest. Big Al's end-of-game, corner three attempted game winner came up short. One could tell he was running on fumes. Boston has now lost three of their last four. Despite Boston's recent trade for Mike Muscala, this game showed the Celtics are still thin in the frontcourt. Monday's game at Cleveland will be the second of a back-to-back, which is when Boston has traditionally given Horford the night off.