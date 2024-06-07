Horford totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

With the benches emptying near the end of the fourth quarter and Kristaps Porzingis making his return, Boston needed just 30 minutes out of Horford. In the seven games leading up to Thursday, Horford had averaged 34.6 minutes with only one day of rest between in-series games. Now, the Celtics and Mavericks don't face off again until Sunday, and then Wednesday. That gives the 38-year-old more rest than he's been used to lately, which could help him stay more effective when he's needed the most.