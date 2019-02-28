Celtics' Al Horford: Poor shooting in loss

Horford finished with 13 points (6-16FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal over 36 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

After a big five-game stretch from Feb. 12 - Feb.23 in which he averaged 20.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, Horford has come back to earth in his last two contests. The dip in production coincides with some very poor shooting from the field and especially from three-point range. Shooting 52.1 percent this season, Horford will look to get back on track against the Wizards on Friday.