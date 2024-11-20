Horford provided 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 win over the Cavaliers.

It was a season high in scoring for the 38-year-old big, and Horford continues to give the Celtics reliable minutes in the frontcourt. He's drained multiple three-pointers in six straight starts, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent (18-for-40) from beyond the arc.