Celtics' Al Horford: Posts efficient double-double in Tuesday's win
Horford delivered an efficient 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 109-102 win in Brooklyn.
Horford has filled the void left by Gordon Hayward's season-ending injury, improving his scoring, rebounding and shooting percentages over last year's production. Big Al seems to have a natural chemistry with new Celtic point guard Kyrie Irving. The two stars run the pick and roll well, especially with Horford continuing to improve his outside shooting (note the career high 1.5 made threes per game). Boston has now won 13 games in a row, though the streak will be in jeopardy Thursday night versus the Warriors.
