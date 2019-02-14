Celtics' Al Horford: Posts strong finish to first half

Horford scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and recorded 14 rebounds along with eight assists and a steal across 31 minutes Wednesday against Detroit.

Horford secured almost as many rebounds as he scored points, and he went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc for the second straight game. His presence on the boards was also a big plus for Boston, who would go on to win 118-110 at TD Garden. Horford has put together double-digit scoring outputs in three of his previous four contests, and he's knocked down at least one shot from deep in each of those matchups.