Celtics' Al Horford: Posts triple-double in win
Horford tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal over 34 minutes Monday against Miami.
Horford led the Celtics in assists and shot above 50 percent from the field in a 110-105 victory. He was held out of Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn due to a knee issue but didn't appear bothered by the injury at all Monday evening. Horford will look for similar success in another matchup with the Heat Wednesday in Miami.
