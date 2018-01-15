Celtics' Al Horford: Practices Monday
Horford (calf) took pat in Monday's practice, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Horford was held out of a practice session over the weekend, but Souza reports that his absence was only precautionary, so all signs point to the Florida product being good to go for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans.
