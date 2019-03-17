Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Monday

Horford is listed as probable for Monday's against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.

Horford has been dealing with knee soreness throughout the season, however it doesn't seem to be anything serious. The Celtics have said they will likely rest Horford in three or four games before the playoffs start. More information should come out following the team's morning activities Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories