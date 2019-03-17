Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Monday
Horford is listed as probable for Monday's against the Nuggets with left knee soreness.
Horford has been dealing with knee soreness throughout the season, however it doesn't seem to be anything serious. The Celtics have said they will likely rest Horford in three or four games before the playoffs start. More information should come out following the team's morning activities Monday.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...