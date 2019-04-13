Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Sunday

Horford (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Indiana, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Horford missed the season-finale Tuesday due to left knee soreness, which has been hounding the veteran center for the past couple weeks. Look for an update on Horford's availability to come out prior to tipoff Sunday.

