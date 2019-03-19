Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Wednesday
Horford is probable for Wednesday's contest against Philadelphia due to left knee soreness.
It's unknown when exactly Horford starting experiencing soreness in his left knee, as he logged 33 minutes while posting 20 points during Monday's games against Denver. Horford will likely be a game-time decision come Wednesday but if the veteran forward is ruled out, Aron Baynes will presumably garner a spot-start and see an increased role.
