Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Wednesday
Horford is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness.
Horford is a surprise addition to the injury report for Wednesday's game, but it doesn't look like it is anything serious given his probable tag. Horford's status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off Wednesday, but it would be a surprise if the big man wasn't a full go against New York.
