Celtics' Al Horford: Probable Friday

Horford (knee) is probable Friday against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Knee soreness continues to plague the veteran, but he'll likely still take the court Friday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.8 minutes.

