Celtics' Al Horford: Probable Sunday

Horford (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford continues to deal with left knee soreness, but it's nothing that should prevent him from playing Sunday. He played 27 minutes Friday against the Pacers, posting 11 points, seven boards, two assists, one block and one steal.

More News
Our Latest Stories