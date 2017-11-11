Celtics' Al Horford: Probable to play Sunday

Horford (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against Toronto, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Horford was held out of a second straight game Friday versus Charlotte, but all signs point to the big man returning to action following an off day Saturday. A two-game absence would be relatively palatable for fantasy owners, considering Horford has missed significant time due to concussions in the past.

