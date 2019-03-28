Celtics' Al Horford: Probable vs. Pacers

Horford (knee) is probable for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford is still dealing with some knee soreness, and he's missed two of the past three games. However, the expectation is that the veteran center will be available Friday. A confirmation of his status may arrive after Horford tests things out during morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories