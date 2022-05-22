Horford racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 42 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The veteran big man looked excellent on both ends of the court, racking up a double-double but also leaving his mark both as a playmaker and defender, though his efforts were not enough to lift the Celtics into a 2-1 lead in the series. This was his fifth double-double of the current playoff run, but he has been making quite an impact on the glass since he's now grabbed 10 or more boards in three of his last four contests.