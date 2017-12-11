Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable for Monday

Horford is dealing with a right knee contusion and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.

It's unclear exactly when Horford suffered the injury, but it was likely during Sunday's tilt with the Pistons. With the Celtics heading into the second night of a back-to-back, there's certainly a chance Horford his held out as a precautionary measure, though the Celics may have him go through his pregame routine first to see if the discomfort has subsided. If Horford can't give it a go, we could see more Jayson Tatum at power forward, while guys like Daniel Theis and Aron Baynes should pick up more minutes as well in the frontcourt