Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable for Wednesday
Horford (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Horford has missed the last two games with the lingering injury, which coach Brad Stevens labeled Monday as patellar tendinitis. His status should be updated again following Boston's shootaround in the morning, but with Horford and fellow big man Aron Baynes (ankle) currently questionable, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams could be holding down the center position again Wednesday in Washington.
