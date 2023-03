Horford is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to low back stiffness.

Horford has appeared in the last five matchups, averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. However, he's dealing with an injury ahead of the second half of a back-to-back set. If he sits Friday, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could see additional run.