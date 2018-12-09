Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable Monday
Horford (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
After missing Saturday's game with left knee soreness, Horford is officially listed as questionable for the game against the Pelicans on Monday. Center Aron Baynes is also listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain so if neither can play Monday, Daniel Theis may be in line for a spot start.
