Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable Saturday
Horford is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a sore left knee, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but the Celtics have been cautious with Horford's workload of late. He was held out of a game against the Cavaliers at the end of last month for rest purposes, and while he's played in each of the last two contests, the veteran is apparently still bothered by his knee. In Thursday's win over the Knicks, Horford played 28 minutes and finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
