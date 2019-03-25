Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable vs. Cavs
Horford (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Horford has already missed the last two games as the Celtics monitor his workload in advance of the playoffs, and the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before making a call on his status. If Horford sits again, expect Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis to pick up most of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.