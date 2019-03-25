Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable vs. Cavs

Horford (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford has already missed the last two games as the Celtics monitor his workload in advance of the playoffs, and the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before making a call on his status. If Horford sits again, expect Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis to pick up most of the minutes at center.