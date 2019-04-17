Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable with illness
Horford is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers due to an illness.
After a successful Game 1, which saw Horford produce a double-double with five assists and a steal in 32 minutes, he's come down with an illness. He'll likely do what he can to rest until close to tipoff, and there's a chance his availability will come down to a game-time call. If Horford ends up sidelined, coach Brad Stevens would likely turn to Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams to fill in minutes at center.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...