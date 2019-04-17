Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable with illness

Horford is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers due to an illness.

After a successful Game 1, which saw Horford produce a double-double with five assists and a steal in 32 minutes, he's come down with an illness. He'll likely do what he can to rest until close to tipoff, and there's a chance his availability will come down to a game-time call. If Horford ends up sidelined, coach Brad Stevens would likely turn to Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams to fill in minutes at center.